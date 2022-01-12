Digihost Technology reports 328% increase in Q4 bitcoin production, restates Q3 financials

Jan. 12, 2022 8:13 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined ~108.11 more BTC in Q4 from year ago levels, marking a ~168% increase.
  • Using the Dec.31, 2021 and Dec.31, 2020 closing BTC prices, the value of the company's BTC mined in Q4 increased by ~$6.6M, or 328% compared to 4Q20.
  • During December, the company mined 61.53 BTC increasing total holdings to 631.86 BTC valued at ~$29.3M as of Dec.31.
  • Total Ethereum holdings of 1,000.89 ETH valued at ~$3.7M as of Dec.31; total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of ~$33M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
  • YTD deposits of ~$34.5M on equipment and infrastructure targeted to be installed in 1Q22 related to the company's BTC mining operations.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, the company's current hashrate was ~415PH and is expected to increase to ~1.2EH by 1Q22 end.
  • For the 12-month period ended Dec.31, 2021, the company's mining fleet produced 520.63 BTC.
  • Separately, the company granted 1.4M restricted share units which vest in three equal tranches; each RSU holder is entitled to receive one subordinate voting share.
  • As the company announced a restatement and reissue of its interim unaudited financial statements for the three and nine months ended Sep.30, 2021, net loss stands at $771,154, compared to the previously reported net income of $762,931 for the quarter; it has no impact on revenue, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA or adj. EBITDA.
