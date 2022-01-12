LifeMD to acquire allergy telehealth platform Cleared
Jan. 12, 2022 8:16 AM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) has agreed to acquire allergy telehealth platform, Cleared, with the transaction expected to close in Q122.
- LifeMD will buy all outstanding shares of Cleared at closing in exchange for a $460,000 upfront cash payment, and non-contingent milestone payments for total of $3.46M ($1.73M each on or before first and second anniversaries following the closing date). The company has also agreed to a performance-based earnout based on Cleared's future net sales, payable in cash or shares.
- Cleared is a telehealth brand that offers personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology. The acquisition is expected to synergize with LifeMD virtual primary care platform, accelerate LifeMD's revenue growth and be accretive to its adj. EBITDA in 2022.