Cros is a top pick at Piper Sandler with growth revving up

Jan. 12, 2022 8:19 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock Chart Display Finance and Economy Concepts

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Piper Sandler turns even more constructive on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) after noting the sales strength displayed during the holiday season.
  • Analyst Erinn Murphy calls Crocs (CROX) one of the most impressive consumer growth stories for several years to come. The stock is locked in as a top idea in the sector.
  • Murphy is also positive on the recent Heydude acquisition, noting that a Gen-Z survey showed higher awareness of the brand in the Midwest than in the Northeast.
  • "While there has been no shortage of investor push-back to the Hey Dude deal (from the timing & size of the deal to concerns around 'fad' potential etc.), we believe therein lies the opportunity," she notes.
  • Piper Sandler lifts its price target on CROX to $246 from $215. The average analyst price target is $191.57.
  • Shares of CROX are up 1.99% premarket to $128.78.
  • Dig into details on Crocs's guidance update at the ICR Conference.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.