Cros is a top pick at Piper Sandler with growth revving up
Jan. 12, 2022
- Piper Sandler turns even more constructive on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) after noting the sales strength displayed during the holiday season.
- Analyst Erinn Murphy calls Crocs (CROX) one of the most impressive consumer growth stories for several years to come. The stock is locked in as a top idea in the sector.
- Murphy is also positive on the recent Heydude acquisition, noting that a Gen-Z survey showed higher awareness of the brand in the Midwest than in the Northeast.
- "While there has been no shortage of investor push-back to the Hey Dude deal (from the timing & size of the deal to concerns around 'fad' potential etc.), we believe therein lies the opportunity," she notes.
- Piper Sandler lifts its price target on CROX to $246 from $215. The average analyst price target is $191.57.
- Shares of CROX are up 1.99% premarket to $128.78.
