Nasdaq-based ETFs look to hold support as the index ended above its 200-day MA
Jan. 12, 2022 8:20 AM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), QQQM, QQQJ, QQCCOMP.INDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nasdaq-based exchange traded funds look to hold support as the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) rallied 1.4% on Tuesday back above its 200-day moving average after dipping below the technical figure for the first time since April of 2020. See chart below:
- Nasdaq futures are +0.2% and pointing upwards on Wednesday, which is lending support to Nasdaq ETFs such as Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM), Invesco Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ), and Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC).
- Pre-market price action: QQQ +0.3%, QQQM +0.3%, QQQJ +0.3%.
- Supporting the Nasdaq is the easing of rates as the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield has now come down seven basis points on the week from its Monday high of 1.80% down to 1.73% today.
- As Nasdaq-related ETFs hinge on the index's key technical level, they will need to look out to today’s U.S. CPI report, which can either support the Nasdaq’s move further to the topside or pull it back below its 200-day moving average.
- Economists expect that headline consumer inflation will top 7% annually for the first time since 1982. The numbers hit at 8:30 a.m. ET.