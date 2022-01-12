Xenon passes regulatory mark to receive $15M from Neurocrine Biosciences
Jan. 12, 2022 8:22 AM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE), NBIXBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) reaches regulatory milestone to receive a payment of $15M from Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) under its collaboration to develop treatments for epilepsy.
- It will include a $6.75M payment in cash and a $8.25M equity investment from Neurocrine Biosciences at a Xenon per share price of $31.855, calculated as a 15% premium on 30-day trailing volume weighted average price.
- "The shared goal of our collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences is to develop and deliver new epilepsy treatments that improve the lives of patients. The work to date within this valued partnership has culminated in two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials with NBI-921352. With the acceptance of this protocol amendment, children over the age of two can now be included in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating NBI-921352 as a treatment of SCN8A-DEE," says President and CEO Ian Mortimer.
- Stock is up 2% in pre-market trading.
