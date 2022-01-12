Mainz Biomed adds former Roche executive to Strategic Advisory Board
Jan. 12, 2022 8:22 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)RHHBYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Micro-cap stock Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) has gained ~8.3% in the pre-market on-below average volume after the company announced the appointment of Dr. Michele Pedrocchi to the company’s Strategic Advisory Board.
- Dr. Pedrocchi joins Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) after serving Swiss pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in a tenure spanning 25 years across in vitro diagnostics, digital health, and personalized medicine.
- As the Global Head of Strategy and Business Development for Diagnostics at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Dr. Pedrocchi led the division to enter digital health and form over 20 acquisitions and 500 licensing deals.
- In his role, Pedrocchi will support “the company’s business model of partnering with third-party laboratories, exploring distribution relationships and other types of commercial partnerships” at Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) said. He will also help the management team evaluate the strategic partnerships for the company’s pipeline, including licensing and M&A opportunities.
- Read: Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) made a strong public debut in November last year.