Ginkgo Bioworks rises 5% on positive 2021 revenue expectations
Jan. 12, 2022 8:25 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) expects to meet or exceed its key 2021 full year targets for the commencement of new cell programs and revenue from its cell programming and biosecurity offerings, as per preliminary estimates.
- "In our Q3 earnings call Ginkgo updated our 2021 outlook on the number of new cell programs, Foundry revenue, and Biosecurity revenue — I'm happy to report that based on preliminary unaudited estimates for the full year, we expect to meet or beat all of those, with Biosecurity revenue exceeding our outlook by over 50%," said Ginkgo's Co-Founder and CEO Jason Kelly.
- The company noted certain preliminary performance highlights for 2021:
- Ginkgo said it met its goal to add at least 30 new programs in 2021, resulting in over 100 cumulative cell programs being launched.
- Preliminary Foundry revenue is expected to exceed previously disclosed outlook of $100M for full year 2021, inclusive of downstream value share and services revenue.
- Preliminary Biosecurity revenue is expected to exceed previous expectations of $110M for 2021 by over 50%.
- The company added that it had significant outperformance driven by strong execution and increasing demand, as schools continue to expand testing programs managed by Concentric, Ginkgo's public health and biosecurity initiative.
- In addition, the company said its capital allocation priorities for 2022 include investments in platform infrastructure and R&D, organizational buildout to support scaling partnerships and public company requirements, and opportunistic external investments, including M&A and licensing opportunities.
- DNA +5.56% premarket to $7.21