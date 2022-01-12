Avinger plunges on stock offering to raise $7.6M capital

  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) plunges 23% in premarket trade after entering into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a registered direct offering of 7.6K shares of Series D convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to 16.15M shares for gross proceeds of $7.6M.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • The shares of Preferred Stock will have a stated value of $1K/share and are convertible into 19M shares at a conversion price of $0.40/share.
  • The preferred stock will not be convertible until after the effective date of an amendment to the certificate for reverse stock split at a ratio between and including 1-for-5 and 1-for-20.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $0.48/share and is exercisable on later of either effective date the Reverse Split Amendment and six months post issuance date.
  • Offer closing is expected to occur on or about Jan.14.
