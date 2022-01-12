Exela Technologies expands Mastercard relationship in Europe

Jan. 12, 2022 8:23 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) has expanded an existing relationship with Mastercard in the EMEA region to support the automation of Giro payments and processing in Norway utilizing Exela’s XBP platform.
  • The company to develop and deploy a new, innovative solution using optical/intelligent character reading to automate the content extraction of payment documents in the Brevgiro service in Norway.
  • As part of this solution Exela will also provide automated signature verification of payment transactions.
  • This solution will be used to process over 11M Giro payments in Norway.
  • Shares are up 4.07% PM.
