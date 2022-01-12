BigCommerce is a top pick at Needham with 150% upside called out
Jan. 12, 2022 8:25 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Needham keeps a very positive stance on BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) after meeting with management at a conference.
- Analyst Scott Berg says key highlights from the discussion include the importance of both the new multi-store functionality and the Feedonomics acquisition to BIGC’s enterprise growth opportunity. "We came away incrementally more confident in BIGC’s positioning in the market entering 2022 and its growth opportunity upmarket as large organizations look to re-platform from legacy on-prem solutions to a flexible, multi-tenant SaaS platform," he adds.
- Needham keeps a Buy rating on BIGC and calls it a top small-cap pick for 2022. The firm's price target of $85 reps more than 150% upside potential for shares.
- Seeking Alpha author Donovan Jones is also bullish on BIGC's growth potential.