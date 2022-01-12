Bionano Genomics soars ~7% pre-market on prelim results
Jan. 12, 2022 8:26 AM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is trading +6.57% pre-market after reporting preliminary Q421 revenue of $5.8 and $6.2M (up 45%-55% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimate for the quarter is $5.44M.
- The company achieved a record net increase in the installed base of 23 Saphyr systems during the quarter, bringing the year-end total to 164. This represents a 69% growth over the 97 installed systems reported at the end of 2020.
- It also met or exceeded all stated goal and milestones for the full year 2021. FY21 revenue is expected to be in the range of $17.5M-$17.9M (+106% - 110% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $17.13M.