ImmixBio jumps 42% after IMX-110 showed significant activity in soft tissue sarcoma study in mice

Jan. 12, 2022 8:29 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

White blood cells, T lymphocytes or natural killers T attack a cancerous or infected cell 3D rendering illustration isolated on black background. Science, medicine, biomedical research, immune system, oncology, biology concepts.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) soars 41.8% premarket after announcing study data showing that its lead candidate IMX-110 produced a 50% response rate in a first-line-therapy-resistant cancer - soft tissue sarcoma (STS) mouse study, surpassing the STS standard of care doxorubicin’s 0% response rate in the same mouse study.
  • The responses were assessed by RECIST 1.1 criteria applied to mice, with progression assessed after one cycle of treatment in a study.
  • Since the beginning of 2022, IMMX has gained around 52.5% after the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for IMX-110, a cancer candidate targeted at children.
