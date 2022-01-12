DiDi gains on report it may list in Hong Kong as soon as Q2

  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) rose 5.3% in premarket trading on a reports that it may list in Hong Kong as soon as the second quarter.
  • DiDi's bankers have had preliminary talks with the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited before submitting formal documents to list on the HK exchange, according to a South China Morning Post and FT report.
  • In it's U.S. delisting process, DiDI will reportedly offer ADS holders a 1-for-1 swap with its Hong Kong shares, the FT said, citing a large DIDI investor.
  • Last month Reuters reported that DiDi will use the "listing by introduction" method to list in Hong Kong, which would issue no new shares and raise no capital.
  • Under pressure from Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with the NYSE offering, DiDi said last month that it planned to delist from the U.S. exchange.
