DiDi gains on report it may list in Hong Kong as soon as Q2
Jan. 12, 2022 8:34 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) rose 5.3% in premarket trading on a reports that it may list in Hong Kong as soon as the second quarter.
- DiDi's bankers have had preliminary talks with the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited before submitting formal documents to list on the HK exchange, according to a South China Morning Post and FT report.
- In it's U.S. delisting process, DiDI will reportedly offer ADS holders a 1-for-1 swap with its Hong Kong shares, the FT said, citing a large DIDI investor.
- Last month Reuters reported that DiDi will use the "listing by introduction" method to list in Hong Kong, which would issue no new shares and raise no capital.
- Under pressure from Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with the NYSE offering, DiDi said last month that it planned to delist from the U.S. exchange.