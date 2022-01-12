Wolfspeed upgraded at Wells Fargo, sees 20% upside to current levels

Jan. 12, 2022 8:32 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is being upgraded at Wells Fargo, as the investment firm noted the recent pullback in shares provides an attractive entry point.
  • Analyst Gary Mobley upgraded shares to overweight, but kept his $130 price target, noting that Wolfspeed (WOLF) is one of the purest ways in the chip space to play the transition to pure electric power trains for vehicles.
  • "Not only have WOLF shares pulled back in the midst of the tech-driven market sell-off, but we are also incrementally more constructive on WOLF shares given we are on the cusp of the
  • company's New York fab ramping production, a game changer for WOLF as well as the SiC industry in our view," Mobley wrote in a note to investors.
  • Wolfspeed (WOLF) shares were up more than 3% to $112.50 in early Wednesday trading following the upgrade. Over the past year, Wolfspeed shares have lost nearly 10%.
  • Mobley added that the upgrade is a result of the pullback in the stock, ramping production at its Mohawk Valley fab, accelerating trends in the electric vehicle space and greater market adoption of system-in-a-chip, with the company having an opportunity to maintain its dominant share.
  • Earlier this month, Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed (WOLF) to overweight, citing the pullback in shares.
