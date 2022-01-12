Calumet Specialty Products Partners to raise $300M in senior notes offering

  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Calumet Finance plans to offer for sale, to eligible purchasers, $300M in principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027.
  • Net proceeds along with cash on hand will be used to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 7.75% Senior Notes due 2023.
  • The company also delivered a notice of conditional redemption for all of the 2023 Notes at a redemption price; redemption date for the 2023 Notes is Feb.11, 2022.
  • CLMT shares trade 3.9% down premarket.
