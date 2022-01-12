Consumer inflation jumps 7% for first time since 1982; core CPI up 5.5% in December
Jan. 12, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor138 Comments
- Retail inflation hit a four-decade high, rising last month and matching Wall Street expectations.
- The December consumer price index rose +7% year over year, up +0.5% for the month.
- Economists predicted an annual rise of 7% and a monthly rise of 0.4%.
- The core CPI, which excludes food an energy, came in at +5.5%, highest since 1991, and +0.6% for the month vs. expectations for 5.4% and 0.5%.
- Overall, the numbers were a little higher than forecasts, but not much of a surprise to markets.
- But a seven-handle on CPI further supports the Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt. Fed funds futures are pricing in an almost-guaranteed rate hike in March.
- Today's report "doesn't change anything for the Federal Reserve's policy plans and it has already told the markets that it expects a tight labor market, rising wages and low unemployment to continue," George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris, says.
- "Rising salaries and a shrinking labor force is a frightening combination because it leads to higher prices, lower profit margins and the potential for a recession," he adds.
- "Getting to the composition: Services +0.3% lowest in 4mths, good sign for cooling OER (housing) +0.4% is same as last 4mths, still high (expect to settle +0.3% late 2022)," Janney fixed income strategist Guy LeBas tweets. "Used cars +3.5% still driving levels higher and we know that comes out in summer 2022."
- "My initial conclusion is that, while the headline is high, the composition is a bit better than last month and should be enough to give hope that inflation is likely to dip."
- "The energy index declined 0.4 percent in December; this followed a 3.5-percent increase in November and was its first decrease since April 2021," the BLS says. "The gasoline index fell 0.5 percent in December after rising 6.1 percent in both November and October."
- "The food index increased 0.5 percent in December following larger increases in each of the three previous months."
- Rent and owners' equivalent rent both rose 0.4%.
- Used car prices rose 3.5%, persistently high after gains of 2.5% in the last two month.
- "Jumping out at me is the 1.72% rise in Apparel prices m/m," investment manager Michael Ashton tweets. "Apparel is only 2.7% of the basket but has been in deflation for years, punctuated by occasional attempts at price increases. Right now Apparel is +5.8% y/y. Some of that is likely shipping b/c apparel isn't made here."
