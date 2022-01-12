Iron ore surges to three-month high as rains soak Brazilian mines

Jan. 12, 2022

  • Iron ore rallies to its best prices since mid-October, extending its surge in the opening days of 2022 as heavy rains disrupt Brazilian supply and investors snap up commodities across the board.
  • According to Bloomberg, iron ore futures (SCO:COM) in Singapore recently were +1.8% at $130.55/ton, the highest intraday level since October 12, while Dalian iron ore futures +1.9%.
  • BHP +3.3%, RIO +1.5%, VALE +1.4% pre-market.
  • Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY
  • Vale, the world's second largest iron ore producer, this week partially suspended services on the Estrada de Ferro Vitoria a Minas railway as well as production at its southeastern and southern systems.
  • While Brazil's Minas Gerais state represented 40% of Vale's iron ore output in the nine months through September, the company reiterated FY 2022 production guidance of 320M-335M metric tons, but Bloomberg says analysts now see results coming in at the low end of the range.
  • Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCPK:USNZY) also suspended operations in Minas Gerais this week.
  • On the demand side, traders are watching the spread of the omicron variant in top iron ore consumer China, with the northern port city of Tianjin a center of infection.
  • Analysts say hopes for an easing of steel production controls after the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month have helped underpin iron ore prices.
