Iron ore surges to three-month high as rains soak Brazilian mines
Jan. 12, 2022 8:34 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE), BHP, RIO, SCO:COMAAUKF, USNZY, SID, GGB, GLNCY, GLCNF, NGLOY, FSUMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Iron ore rallies to its best prices since mid-October, extending its surge in the opening days of 2022 as heavy rains disrupt Brazilian supply and investors snap up commodities across the board.
- According to Bloomberg, iron ore futures (SCO:COM) in Singapore recently were +1.8% at $130.55/ton, the highest intraday level since October 12, while Dalian iron ore futures +1.9%.
- BHP +3.3%, RIO +1.5%, VALE +1.4% pre-market.
- Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY
- Vale, the world's second largest iron ore producer, this week partially suspended services on the Estrada de Ferro Vitoria a Minas railway as well as production at its southeastern and southern systems.
- While Brazil's Minas Gerais state represented 40% of Vale's iron ore output in the nine months through September, the company reiterated FY 2022 production guidance of 320M-335M metric tons, but Bloomberg says analysts now see results coming in at the low end of the range.
- Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCPK:USNZY) also suspended operations in Minas Gerais this week.
- On the demand side, traders are watching the spread of the omicron variant in top iron ore consumer China, with the northern port city of Tianjin a center of infection.
- Analysts say hopes for an easing of steel production controls after the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month have helped underpin iron ore prices.