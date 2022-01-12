Tenax Therapeutics nabs new U.S. patent for the subcutaneous use of levosimendan

Jan. 12, 2022 8:36 AM ETTenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) announces that the USPTO has granted a patent for the company’s subcutaneous formulation of levosimendan, TNX-102, which is currently being developed for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with left heart failure (PH-HFpEF).
  • The U.S. Patent No. 11,213,524 is expected to expire no earlier than 2039, exclusive of any possible extensions.
  • Tenax Therapeutics also has a PCT international application pending, with a U.S. counterpart already under examination, that describes and claims methods of treating Tenax’s first intended clinical indication, PH-HFpEF, by providing levosimendan by any route of administration.
