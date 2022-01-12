IMV begins dosing in phase2B trial of maveropepimut-Keytruda to treat blood cancer subtype
Jan. 12, 2022 8:38 AM ETIMV Inc. (IMV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2B trial called VITALIZE, evaluating its lead compound maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), in combination with Merck & Co. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL).
- The contribution of low dose cyclophosphamide (CPA) as an immune modulator will also be evaluated in this trial.
- Across the groups of the study, the combination will be evaluated in up to 150 patients with r/r DLBCL who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy and who are ineligible or have failed autologous stem cell transplant or CAR-T therapy.
- IMV +3.97 premarket to $1.31