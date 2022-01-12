Wireless Telecom jumps 4% on India 5G telecoms deal

Jan. 12, 2022 8:38 AM ETWireless Telecom Group, Inc. (WTT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wireless Telecom (NYSE:WTT) is trading +3.86% pre-market after announcing that Indian telecom company HFCL has selected its CommAgility 5G new radio (NR) software for use in its 5G indoor small cells.
  • HFCL is investing in building a complete portfolio of products for 5G Radio Access Network and 5G Transport. This includes 8T8R/32T32R Macro RU, Indoor/Outdoor Small Cell, Cell Site Router and Aggregation Routers for fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul.
  • It has selected CommAgility's 5G NR physical layer (PHY) and Digital Front-End (DFE) software for deployment across consumer, enterprise and industry verticals.
  • As part of the implementation, the company is providing support services to install its software with HFCL's baseband and RF hardware.
