Rocket Lab USA rallies with Morgan Stanley bullish on space race potential
Jan. 12, 2022 8:40 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley starts off coverage on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) with an Overweight rating.
- Analyst Kristine Liwag says the space race is back and points to RKLB's proven track record of launching more than 100 satellites into orbit. Morgan Stanley has a base case price target of $17. The firm also has a bull case price target of $40 and bear case price target of $6 to represent the execution risk vs reward gap.
- Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) are up 4.97% premarket to $11.40.
- Last month, Rocket Lab (RKLB) acquired SolAero Holdings.