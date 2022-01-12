ElectroCore wins FDA’s Breakthrough Designation for gammaCore nVNS device in PTSD
Jan. 12, 2022 8:40 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) has added ~8.1% in the pre-market after announcing that the FDA granted the Breakthrough Designation for its gammaCore nVNS device as a treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- The decision follows evidence indicating that nVNS cut the PTSD symptoms by 31% compared to a sham stimulation. The research was conducted by a team of scientists led by J. Douglas Bremner in the Departments of Psychiatry and Radiology at the Emory University School of Medicine and Omer T. Inan at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
- “gammaCore represents a new class of treatment separate from medication or psychotherapy,” Dr. Bremner remarked. It “does not involve costly and invasive procedures for implantation, like previous VNS devices approved by the FDA for treatment of refractory depression,” he added.
Read more on electroCore’s (ECOR) Q3 2021 financials that fell short of Wall Street forecasts.