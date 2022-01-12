Audacious enters strategic partnership with Golden Triangle Health
Jan. 12, 2022 8:42 AM ETAustralis Capital Inc. (AUSAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Australis Capital (OTCQB:AUSAF), operating as Audacious has entered into a strategic partnership with Golden Triangle Health (GTH).
- GTH is a majority owned subsidiary of Thai public company NRF instant PCL with a market capitalization of C$440M.
- The agreement marks the first commercial shipment of CBD hemp seeds to Asia by a North American company and kicks off Audacious' revenue generating initiatives in the region.
- The partners intend to supply major CPG companies with B2B white label and branded products.
- The two companies are working towards completing the transaction and setting in motion a broader commercial program to expand throughout Asia and beyond.