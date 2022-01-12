Bon Natural Life jumps 9% on receiving initial purchase order from Chongqing Fudoudou

Jan. 12, 2022 8:46 AM ETBon Natural Life Limited (BON)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) jumps 9% on receiving an initial purchase order from Chongqing Fudoudou the wholly owned subsidiary of Chongqing Jingfubao Trading for FeatherPure.
  • The Company has received full advance payment for the initial order from FDD.
  • FeatherPure is one of the first female personal care products that leverages human micro-bio technologies with BON's proprietary stachyose and apple extract formulation.
  • The Company expects FeatherPure will bring approximately US$3 million in revenue in the next 2 years.
