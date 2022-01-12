Leafly secures financing as it goes public with SPAC Merida Merger, stock +18%
Jan. 12, 2022 8:50 AM ETMerida Merger Corp. I (MCMJ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) jumps 18% in pre-market trading after convertible note financing as it moves ahead to take cannabis company Leafly public in its SPAC deal.
- The special purpose acquisition company on Wednesday said that Leafly has secured $30M convertible note purchase agreement with new investors led by Cohanzick Management LLC and affiliates; It comes at 8% p.a. interest. payable semi-annually.
- In addition, these notes have an initial conversion share price of $12.50 (80 shares of the company common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes or accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon).
- SPAC Merida notes this new round of investment is to fund Leafly’s current multi-year business plan upon closing of business combination.
- "Having accelerated our growth trajectory in 2021, we look forward to using this significant new capital to expand our leading cannabis marketplace and further enhance our technology platform, delivering more personalized consumer shopping experiences and driving more value to our retail partners," says Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita.
- In addition, Merida announced that its special meeting to vote on the proposed business combination, originally scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022, is adjourned to a later date, which is yet to be determined.
- Seeking Alpha's contributor Stone Fox Capital writes "Leafly offers a promising cannabis stock, but the recent weakness in cannabis stocks and related SPACs is a bad sign."