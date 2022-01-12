Regency Centers completes acquisitions for combined total of $311M in Q4
Jan. 12, 2022
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) completed acquisitions for a combined total of $311M during Q421; all transactions were completed on a wholly-owned basis.
- On Nov. 18, 2021, Regency finalized the acquisition of Blakeney Shopping Center in South Charlotte, North Carolina for $181M. It also acquired a portfolio of four grocery-anchored neighborhood centers for $130M, each located on Long Island in New York, on Dec. 30, 2021.
- Including these transactions, the company completed $489M worth acquisitions during FY21, at a 5.1% blended cap rate.
- Dispositions: The REIT completed dispositions for a combined total of $279M during the year, at 5.2% blended cap rate. It disposed two properties in Q4 for $87M.
