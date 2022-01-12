Morgan Stanley's 2022 outlook for European oils -- bullish
Jan. 12, 2022
- Morgan Stanley's commodities strategist and head of European oils, Martijn Rats, is out with a note this morning detailing his view of the year ahead for European energy - he remains constructive, with many of the factors contributing to 2021 outperformance driving repeated outperformance in 2022.
- Starting with the commodity, the Bank sees Brent oil prices (CO1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) hitting $90 a barrel later this year, as low inventories, low spare capacity, and low investment drive prices higher; the bank assumes an average Brent price of $78 in 2022.
- Improved cash flow management will lead the five European majors (Total (NYSE:TTE), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Eni (NYSE:E), BP (NYSE:BP)) to generate $76b in free cash flow during 2022, or ~14% of their combined market caps -- this is double what these companies generated in all of 2011-2014, when Brent was above $100.
- The bank anticipates a rotation out of growth stocks, into value stocks during 2022, and thinks energy will be a direct beneficiary, given the compelling 14% free cash flow yield and average 8% shareholder payout.
- Finally, Mr. Rats thinks the ongoing energy crisis could change perceptions about the industry, driving investors to reconsider the "benefits" of divestment.
- Top pick remains Shell (RDS.A) given his view that the dividend will rise faster than the market expects (and faster than Management has guided); additionally the market will begin to ascribe value to Shell's ability to allocate capital to the energy transition.
- ENI (E) is also buy rated, given the potential to unlock value as the Company plans to partially list its retail and renewables businesses; the dividend framework also ties payouts to the oil price, which leads to a ~7% yield in Morgan Stanley's forecast.
- The focus on Shell is in-line with most Wall Street peers, as robust free cash flow, gas-heavy commodity exposure, and underperformance have earned the stock several buy ratings into 2022; Eni however, is a non-consensus pick and will be interesting to watch as the year unfolds.