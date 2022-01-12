Kaleyra sees FY21 revenue at or above previous guidance of $264.7M-$266.7M
Jan. 12, 2022 8:52 AM ETKaleyra, Inc. (KLR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) rallies premarket as it reported positive momentum positioning the Co. for a strong 2022 and remains committed to its growth strategy initiatives and to becoming 'the trusted global CPaaS provider.
- Based on recent operational performance, Kaleyra anticipates exceeding its revenue guidance for both Q4 and FY 2021.
The Co. successfully acquired and integrated mGage, bolstering the United States customer base and infrastructure network.
In Q3 2021, Kaleyra delivered 13.5B billable messages and connected 1.5B voice calls for a global customer base of over 3,800 customers.
"As we look out into 2022 and beyond, we are encouraged that normal, pre-pandemic activity levels appear to be returning around the world, and that the CPaaS industry should persist with its traditional 25-30% annualized growth rates." said Founder and CEO Dario Calogero.
