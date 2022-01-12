SLR Investment issues $135M of senior notes in private placement

Jan. 12, 2022 8:54 AM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is trading +1.83% pre-market after announcing a private placement of $135M of 3.3% senior unsecured notes due January 2027, with interest payable semi-annually.
  • The proceeds will initially be used to reduce outstanding borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility before funding investments and general corporate purposes.
  • Co-CEO Michael Gross stated, "Through this $135M issuance, together with the $50M of senior unsecured notes issued in Q321, we have lowered the company’s long-term average unsecured financing rate. The $185M of senior unsecured notes, due 2027, have a weighted average annual interest rate of 3.2%, a significant reduction from the 4.5% weighted average annual interest rate on the $150M of senior unsecured notes maturing in Q222."
