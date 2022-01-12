Southwest Airlines is clipped by Wolfe Research ahead of earnings
Jan. 12, 2022
- Wolfe Research cuts its rating on Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Peer Perform from Outperform as it takes another look at valuation.
- The drop in confidence from Wolfe arrives about two weeks ahead of Southwest's Q4 earnings report for a period that included some operational issues.
- Analyst Hunter Keay: "Sell side continues to kick the can on estimates, assuming this V-shaped recovery comes as soon as this most recent lull fades. It isn’t helping the stocks. The group still needs a good hard washing, as lofty expectations and lofty market valuations are materially above where some of the more skeptical investors sit."
- Shares of LUV are down 0.41% premarket to $45.64.
