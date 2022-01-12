Southwest Airlines is clipped by Wolfe Research ahead of earnings

Jan. 12, 2022 8:55 AM ET Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Southwest Airlines 737 Portland.

DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Wolfe Research cuts its rating on Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Peer Perform from Outperform as it takes another look at valuation.
  • The drop in confidence from Wolfe arrives about two weeks ahead of Southwest's Q4 earnings report for a period that included some operational issues.
  • Analyst Hunter Keay: "Sell side continues to kick the can on estimates, assuming this V-shaped recovery comes as soon as this most recent lull fades. It isn’t helping the stocks. The group still needs a good hard washing, as lofty expectations and lofty market valuations are materially above where some of the more skeptical investors sit."
  • Shares of LUV are down 0.41% premarket to $45.64.
  • See how the valuation metrics on LUV compare to peers and historic norms.
