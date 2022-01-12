FuelCell Energy begins commercial operation at Long Island project
Jan. 12, 2022 8:57 AM ETFuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +1.7% pre-market after saying it has completed site construction and began conditional commercial operation of its SureSource fuel cell project located on Long Island, New York.
- FuelCell says the Long Island project will deliver to the grid "24/7 power that is enough to power ~7,500 homes from a footprint slightly larger than a couple of tennis courts."
- In conjunction with the project achieving commercial operation, partner Franklin Park will fund the remaining commitment under the previously announced tax equity arrangement, bringing the total investment in the project to $12.4M.
- The company expects to add back-leverage debt financing to complete the project's capital structure.
- FuelCell recently reported a larger than expected Q4 loss and a surprise decline in revenues.