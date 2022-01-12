I-Mab begins dosing in China phase 2 trial of efineptakin alfa-Keytruda in solid tumors
Jan. 12, 2022 9:00 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) said the first patient was dosed in its China phase 2 study (NCT05145907) of efineptakin alfa (TJ107) in combination with Merck & Co. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- The study will follow a "basket" trial design to include selected tumor types, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck (SCCHN).
- I-Mab is also evaluating efineptakin alfa in another phase 2 trial (NCT04600817) in lymphopenic patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) who have received standard concurrent chemoradiotherapy.