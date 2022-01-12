Evofem gains amid prospects for its contraceptive gel under new govt. guidance
Jan. 12, 2022 9:01 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Micro-cap stock Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) has added ~30.0% on above-average volume in the pre-market after the company highlighted how a newly issued guidance from the U.S. government could drive the demand for Phexxi, its FDA-approved contraceptive vaginal gel.
- Evofem (EVFM) notes the decision by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor requiring most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers ((PBMs)) to cover the FDA-approved contraceptive products with no out-of-pocket costs.
- Welcoming the move, Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem (EVFM), said: "We anticipate that millions more women will be able to access Phexxi at no cost —without overly burdensome denials or being forced to try other products first."
- In November, the company announced that more than 19K Phexxi prescriptions were filled during Q3 2021, indicating a growth of ~48% from the previous quarter.