T. Rowe Price's December AUM posts 3.7% M/M growth

Jan. 12, 2022 9:01 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

T. Rowe Price

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) reports prelim AUM of $1.69T as of Dec.31, 2021 compared to $1.63T as of Nov.30, 2021; November marked a 2.4% drop in AUM.
  • The change in AUM from November 2021 also reflects the redemption of ~$2.5B of the firm's U.S. mutual fund investments to fund the cash portion of the Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) acquisition.
  • OHA acquisition closed on Dec.29 added $57B of capital under management out of which $47B of fee-basis AUM are included in the above reported prelim month-end AUM.
  • Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2B in December 2021 and $5.4B for the quarter-ended Dec.31; total 2021 client transfers stands at $23.8B.
  • U.S. mutual fund equity AUM of $554B at same levels of prior month; U.S. mutual fund fixed income, including money market, AUM of $85B from $88B as of prior month.
  • Under sub-advised and separate accounts and other investment products: equity AUM grew to $439B from $433B in November, and fixed income, including money market, AUM of $85B matching prior month levels.
