Vail Resorts is recommended by Deutsche Bank with ski visits up, shares down
Jan. 12, 2022 9:02 AM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is on watch after Deutsche Bank tags the leisure stock as a catalyst call buy idea with shares down recently.
- "In our view, near-term sentiment on MTN has tilted in a direction that we view to be overly negative in light of the more favorable macro backdrop that we think is driving record visitation to its resorts.”
- The firm also reiterated its long-term hold rating on Vail.
- Shares of MTN are up 0.68% premarket to $302.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $261.41 to $376.24.
- Early ski season concerns about a lack of snow in key regions have faded after monster storms in Tahoe and Colorado.