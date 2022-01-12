Vail Resorts is recommended by Deutsche Bank with ski visits up, shares down

Jan. 12, 2022 9:02 AM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stevens Pass, WA Big Chief Mountain and Hollywood Bowl

SEASTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is on watch after Deutsche Bank tags the leisure stock as a catalyst call buy idea with shares down recently.
  • "In our view, near-term sentiment on MTN has tilted in a direction that we view to be overly negative in light of the more favorable macro backdrop that we think is driving record visitation to its resorts.”
  • The firm also reiterated its long-term hold rating on Vail.
  • Shares of MTN are up 0.68% premarket to $302.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $261.41 to $376.24.
  • Early ski season concerns about a lack of snow in key regions have faded after monster storms in Tahoe and Colorado.
