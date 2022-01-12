Snowflake upgraded at Barclays, as recent sell-of provides 'attractive entry point'
Jan. 12, 2022 9:05 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares have fallen nearly 15% over the past month, a decline that has prompted Barclays Capital to upgrade the stock to overweight, as the recent sell-off gives investors an "attractive entry point."
- Analyst Raimo Lenschow raised his rating on the data management stock, but lowered the price target to $367, down from $393, noting that Snowflake is a "unique asset" given its growth profile, scale and importance to customers.
- "Our confidence is reinforced by the growing importance of Snowflake data sharing highlighted earlier in our data platform thematic section, and customer conversations indicate this is a critical differentiating development with a strong value proposition," Lenschow wrote in a note to investors. "We believe this along with other initiatives, including the “Powered By” Snowflake program, can allow the company to sustain growth and retention ahead of current expectations."
- Snowflake (SNOW) shares are up nearly 3% to $310 in pre-market trading.
- Snowflake (SNOW), which counts Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) as an investor, is likely to benefit from data sharing for the next growth leg, Lenschow added.
- "The more providers that use Snowflake, either internally or to publish data sets on the data marketplace, the more value it drives for data consumers that want to leverage the data," the analyst added, pointing out that it will increase the "stickiness" of Snowflake's (SNOW) platform and can help drive lower customer acquisition costs.
- Last month, closely followed investor Brad Gerstner, who founded Altimeter Capital, said he was selectively buying specific stocks during the recent downturn in high-valuation tech names, including Snowflake (SNOW).