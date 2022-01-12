Gex Management signs technology transfer license in another equity deal
Jan. 12, 2022 9:02 AM ETGEX Management, Inc. (GXXM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gex Management (OTCPK:GXXM) signs technology transfer license deal which allows BCII Enterprises to utilize GXXM’s DeFi Protocol technology.
- The agreement comes under stock deal where GXXM received 10M common shares of BCII as compensation.
- It follows the recent equity deals where GXXM received 10M shares of Quad M Solutions and a minimum of $100,000/month for technology support and 1M common shares of Dais Corporation for providing funding and future technical aid.
- "We expect these equity positions to continue to grow and add to our true underlying value. Presently they represent over $10 million of value," says GXXM CEO Joseph Frontiere.
