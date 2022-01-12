DSS subsidiary acquires medical office building in Winter Haven, Florida
Jan. 12, 2022 9:03 AM ETDocument Security Systems, Inc. (DSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- American Medical REIT (AMRE), a majority-owned subsidiary of DSS (NYSE:DSS), has acquired a medical office building in Winter Haven, Florida.
- The building span over 21,900 sq. ft., of which nearly 19,000 sq. ft. is leased by Palm Medical Center. Palm Medical has six years remaining on its lease with three five-year options to renew. Rent increases to Palm are limited to 1% annually.
- The amount Palm pays towards property taxes will freeze at the 2020 rate, and any future increases in property taxes above the 2020 rate will be absorbed by AMRE.