Viveon Health Acquisition announces definitive merger deal with Suneva Medical

Jan. 12, 2022 9:04 AM ETVHAQBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) announces a definitive merger deal with Suneva Medical, a pure-play regenerative aesthetics company.
  • The pro forma equity valuation (assuming no share redemptions) of the combined company is expected to be ~$511M.

  • Under the deal, VHAQ will issue 25M shares and up to 12M earn out shares to Suneva shareholders.

  • Jagi Gill, CEO of Viveon Health, will join Suneva's board.

  • The proposed merger is expected to be completed in H1 of 2022, following which the combined firm's shares will trade on the NYSE under the symbol "RNEW".

  • Suneva's anticipated revenue CAGR is ~50% between 2020-2024.
