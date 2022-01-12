Viveon Health Acquisition announces definitive merger deal with Suneva Medical
Jan. 12, 2022 9:04 AM ETVHAQBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) announces a definitive merger deal with Suneva Medical, a pure-play regenerative aesthetics company.
- The pro forma equity valuation (assuming no share redemptions) of the combined company is expected to be ~$511M.
Under the deal, VHAQ will issue 25M shares and up to 12M earn out shares to Suneva shareholders.
Jagi Gill, CEO of Viveon Health, will join Suneva's board.
The proposed merger is expected to be completed in H1 of 2022, following which the combined firm's shares will trade on the NYSE under the symbol "RNEW".
- Suneva's anticipated revenue CAGR is ~50% between 2020-2024.