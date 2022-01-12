Energy Focus announces marketing partnership with GRIDWISE
Jan. 12, 2022 9:06 AM ETEnergy Focus, Inc. (EFOI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) has launched a promotional campaign with GRIDWISE, the leading gig-driver assistant mobile app that helps rideshare and delivery drivers maximize and track earnings, expenses, mileage and profitability, to market nUVo™ TRAVELER portable UVC air disinfectors to Gridwise members nationwide.
- The partnership involves a dynamic digital marketing campaign within and outside of the GRIDWISE app to effectively reach its 180,000+ active gig-driver members across the country.
- nUVo Patent-Pending nUVoShield technologies are designed to actively intercept and destroy 99.9%+ of Airborne Pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 and its variants in less than 1 second, protecting drivers and passengers.
- Shares are up 1.79% PM.