Playgon Games enter into licensing and distribution pact with Relax Gaming

Jan. 12, 2022 9:11 AM ETPlaygon Games Inc. (PLGNF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Playgon Games (OTCQB:PLGNF) has signed a multi-jurisdictional software license and distribution agreement with Relax Gaming.
  • Under the terms, Relax Gaming will add and market Playgon's proprietary mobile first live dealer and E-table game offerings under the VegasLounge brand, to its content library for availability and distribution to all Relax Gaming's global client base.
  • The pact is for three years with license fees based on commercial revenue sharing rates.
  • Integration work will start imminently with anticipated customer onboarding to begin early in 2022.
