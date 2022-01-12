Foresight Autonomous shares rise 4% premarket on multiphase deal with SUNWAY-AI
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares climb 4% in premarket trade on the firm's multiphase cooperation deal with SUNWAY-AI Technology (Changzhou), a Chinese manufacturer of autonomous vehicle products.
The first phase will consist of a proof of concept project in which SUNWAY will test the QuadSight vision prototype system and evaluate FRSX's technology and its potential integration into SUNWAY’s products.
Once evaluated, the firms intend to enter into a partnership, which will include projects to develop and commercialize solutions focused on the Chinese agriculture and heavy machinery markets.
SUNWAY intends to incorporate FRSX's stereo technology into its unmanned agricultural vehicles.
“Our advanced 3D vision technologies, and particularly our thermal stereo vision system, address detection challenges that are caused by dust and fertilizer particles, harsh weather and lighting conditions, potentially bringing added value to automated machines and autonomous agriculture,” said Haim Siboni, CEO, Foresight.