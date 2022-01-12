Procaps Group to buy 86,000 sq. ft. pharmaceutical Florida production facility
Jan. 12, 2022 9:16 AM ETProcaps Group, S.A. (PROC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) has acquire an 86,000 sq. ft. pharmaceutical production facility located in West Palm Beach, Florida.
- Top 5 global producer of pharmaceutical Softgels to expand production capacity of ~1.8B capsules/year for its iCDMO business unit, and is expected to increase Procaps Group’s product development capabilities by more than 70%.
- “This acquisition is an important milestone for our strategy of bringing soft gelatine-based innovations to all corners of the globe both via integrated CDMO solutions and our own developments,” said Ruben Minski, CEO of Procaps Group.
- The Co. believes this expansion to the U.S. will provide a wider capability of delivering pharmaceutical products to its strategic partners and ensuring the continued quality of their most valued asset, their brands.