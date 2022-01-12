Lightspeed's U.S. Retailers reports 35% growth in same-store GTV
- Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) trades 2.5% higher premarket after new data indicates that U.S.-based Lightspeed merchants in both retail and hospitality outperformed their peers in 2021.
- For the period of Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, U.S.-based Lightspeed retail customers saw same-store GTV surge 35% compared to the industry average sales growth of 18%.
- U.S.-based Lightspeed hospitality customers saw same-store GTV increase 52% versus the industry average sales growth of 31% for the same period.
- In the last quarter of CY21, Lightspeed U.S. merchants saw same-store GTV grow 15% while Lightspeed hospitality merchants saw same-store GTV for hospitality locations in the U.S. grow 36% for the quarter and 39% globally.
- While global retail sales in 2021 was expected to grow 7.2%, Lightspeed retailers saw significant Y/Y same-store GTV growth across several verticals, sectors and regions significantly ahead of this estimate.