Lightspeed's U.S. Retailers reports 35% growth in same-store GTV

Jan. 12, 2022

  • Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) trades 2.5% higher premarket after new data indicates that U.S.-based Lightspeed merchants in both retail and hospitality outperformed their peers in 2021.
  • For the period of Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, U.S.-based Lightspeed retail customers saw same-store GTV surge 35% compared to the industry average sales growth of 18%.
  • U.S.-based Lightspeed hospitality customers saw same-store GTV increase 52% versus the industry average sales growth of 31% for the same period.
  • In the last quarter of CY21, Lightspeed U.S. merchants saw same-store GTV grow 15% while Lightspeed hospitality merchants saw same-store GTV for hospitality locations in the U.S. grow 36% for the quarter and 39% globally.
  • While global retail sales in 2021 was expected to grow 7.2%, Lightspeed retailers saw significant Y/Y same-store GTV growth across several verticals, sectors and regions significantly ahead of this estimate.
