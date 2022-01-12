Dine Brands continues global expansion with first IHOP restaurant franchisee deal in the Caribbean
Jan. 12, 2022 9:18 AM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN) to open the first IHOP location in Nassau, The Bahamas, in late 2022 through an agreement with Bahamas Limited, which also calls for 16 IHOP restaurant openings in the Caribbean over the next few years.
The new IHOP location will be a casual dining space for guests to come together and enjoy IHOP’s signature menu in addition to special items for children and seniors, and local breakfast favorites.
- “We are excited to bring IHOP to the English-speaking Caribbean islands. We’ve seen success in Puerto Rico and believe guests in this new market are sure to fall in love with the brand’s world-famous pancakes and familiar comfort foods,” said William Urrego, Regional VP of Franchise Operations, Dine Brands Global