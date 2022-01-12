Lixte Biotech files first patent application for LB-100 combination therapy in cancer
Jan. 12, 2022 9:18 AM ETLixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) announces that its the recent collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam, and Stichting Oncode Institute, Utrecht, has led to an initial joint patent application covering LB-100 combination therapy with one of several other investigational compounds.
- The company believes that the combination therapy would provide unexpectedly strong synergistic anti-cancer effects in cancer patients.
- Lixte collaborated NKI and Oncode Institute to identify the most promising drugs to be used in combination with its LB-100 or with one of LB-100 analogues to treat a range of cancers, as well as to identify the specific molecular mechanisms underlying the identified combinations.