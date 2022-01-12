Embraer signs strategic partnership for sale of Évora industrial units

Jan. 12, 2022 9:20 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is trading +1.49% pre-market after announcing a strategic partnership with aerostructures supplier Aernnova.
  • Under the deal, Aernnova will acquire Embraer's industrial plants in Évora, Portugal, with the transaction expected to close in Q122.
  • Embraer Metálicas and Embraer Compósitos industrial units are located in the Aeronautical Industry Park of Évora. With 37,100 and 31,800-square meters respectively, these facilities are equipped with advanced technologies for both metallic and composite airframe construction.
  • The transaction contemplates the sale of all shares of Embraer's wholly-owned subsidiaries to Aernnova for the reference price of $172M. Aernnova will assume the operation of the industrial plants in Évora and will subsequently sign a supply deal to secure current production packages for Embraer aircraft.
  • Évora industrial units will constitute Aernnova's largest production center in the world, adding around $170M to its revenues.
