Intuitive provides soft guidance for next year, Q4 revenue up 17%: Prelim

Jan. 12, 2022 9:23 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG) reports 19% Y/Y growth in its global da Vinci procedures for 4Q21; the growth is 13% when compared with pre-pandemic level of 4Q19.
  • 4Q21 preliminary revenue is estimated to $1.55B (+17% Y/Y), taking the full-year revenue to $5.71B (+31% Y/Y).
  • The company reports it shipped 385 da Vinci Surgical Systems during the quarter an increase of 18% compared with 326 a year ago. For FY21, the number stood at 1,347, up 44% Y/Y.
  • The compound annual growth rate between the full year of 2019 and the full year of 2021 was approximately 12%.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: The company expects worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 11% to 15% in 2022 as compared to 2021.
  • Final results for the quarter is scheduled to be released on Jan. 20, 2022.
  • Also Read: COVID uptick to hurt MedTech firms and healthcare providers in early 2022 - Goldman Sachs
