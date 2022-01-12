Intuitive provides soft guidance for next year, Q4 revenue up 17%: Prelim
- Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG) reports 19% Y/Y growth in its global da Vinci procedures for 4Q21; the growth is 13% when compared with pre-pandemic level of 4Q19.
- 4Q21 preliminary revenue is estimated to $1.55B (+17% Y/Y), taking the full-year revenue to $5.71B (+31% Y/Y).
- The company reports it shipped 385 da Vinci Surgical Systems during the quarter an increase of 18% compared with 326 a year ago. For FY21, the number stood at 1,347, up 44% Y/Y.
- The compound annual growth rate between the full year of 2019 and the full year of 2021 was approximately 12%.
- FY 2022 Guidance: The company expects worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 11% to 15% in 2022 as compared to 2021.
- Final results for the quarter is scheduled to be released on Jan. 20, 2022.
