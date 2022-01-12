Darling Ingredients' Rousselot Health Brand partners with TIBI

Jan. 12, 2022 9:24 AM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Food rich in collagen concept. Healthy eating and dieting with salmon fish, avocado, eggs and nuts.

Maglara/iStock via Getty Images

  • Darling Ingredients' (NYSE:DAR) Rousselot Health brand partnered with Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), a California-based research institute focused on regenerative medicine.
  • Through this strategic partnership, Rousselot and TIBI will collaborate on the development of gelatin-based therapies and their translation to the clinic.
  • Rousselot will supply TIBI with X-Pure modified gelatins such as X-Pure GelMA, while exchanging insights on the behavior of gelatin in the institute's research and clinical trials.
  • The Partnership is effective from Jan.1, 2022 and has a initial duration of two years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.