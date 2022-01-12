Darling Ingredients' Rousselot Health Brand partners with TIBI
Jan. 12, 2022 9:24 AM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients' (NYSE:DAR) Rousselot Health brand partnered with Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), a California-based research institute focused on regenerative medicine.
- Through this strategic partnership, Rousselot and TIBI will collaborate on the development of gelatin-based therapies and their translation to the clinic.
- Rousselot will supply TIBI with X-Pure modified gelatins such as X-Pure GelMA, while exchanging insights on the behavior of gelatin in the institute's research and clinical trials.
- The Partnership is effective from Jan.1, 2022 and has a initial duration of two years.