Iamgold's Q4 gold production flat at 153K oz. but above consensus
Jan. 12, 2022 9:25 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) reports preliminary Q4 gold production that topped the analyst consensus estimate, but shares -5.7% pre-market following news that President and CEO Gordon Stothart is leaving the company.
- The miner says Q4 attributable gold production totaled 153K oz., above 147.4K oz. consensus, on ~$295M in revenues.
- For the full year, preliminary attributable gold production totaled 601K oz., near the top of updated guidance, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,395-$1,435 per oz. sold.
- Annual revenues totaled ~$1.2B based on attributable gold sales of 590K oz.
- Full-year attributable gold production for the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso totaled 412K oz., exceeding updated guidance of 390K-400K oz., as the mine continued to benefit from the mill debottlenecking project completed earlier in the year; Q4 Essakane output was 98K oz.
- For FY 2022, Iamgold guides for attributable gold production of 570K-640K oz. with AISC of $1,650-$1,690 per oz. sold.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart notes Iamgold's margins plunged in Q3 and likely will remain subdued in FY 2022.