Iamgold's Q4 gold production flat at 153K oz. but above consensus

Jan. 12, 2022 9:25 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

The pure gold ore found in the mine on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) reports preliminary Q4 gold production that topped the analyst consensus estimate, but shares -5.7% pre-market following news that President and CEO Gordon Stothart is leaving the company.
  • The miner says Q4 attributable gold production totaled 153K oz., above 147.4K oz. consensus, on ~$295M in revenues.
  • For the full year, preliminary attributable gold production totaled 601K oz., near the top of updated guidance, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,395-$1,435 per oz. sold.
  • Annual revenues totaled ~$1.2B based on attributable gold sales of 590K oz.
  • Full-year attributable gold production for the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso totaled 412K oz., exceeding updated guidance of 390K-400K oz., as the mine continued to benefit from the mill debottlenecking project completed earlier in the year; Q4 Essakane output was 98K oz.
  • For FY 2022, Iamgold guides for attributable gold production of 570K-640K oz. with AISC of $1,650-$1,690 per oz. sold.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart notes Iamgold's margins plunged in Q3 and likely will remain subdued in FY 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.